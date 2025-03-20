Ukraine says 10 injured due to Russian drone attack in Kirovohrad region

A view shows the site of an apartment building hit by a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kropyvnytskyi, Ukraine March 20, 2025. (REUTERS)

Ukraine on Thursday said that at least 10 people were injured in the city of Kropyvnytskyi in the country's central Kirovohrad region due to a Russian drone attack.

"As of 7:15 a.m. (0415GMT), it is known that 10 residents, including four children, were injured. All were promptly provided with medical assistance, and several citizens were hospitalized," Ukraine's National Police said in a statement on Telegram.

Indicating that private houses and high-rise buildings in Kropyvnytskyi were damaged, the statement said police and rescuers are working at the scene to provide people with the necessary assistance.

Elsewhere, Kirovohrad Governor Andriy Raykovych on Telegram defined the strikes as "the most massive enemy attack."

Ukraine's Air Force claimed on Telegram that its air defense shot down 75 out of 171 drones launched by Russia over multiple regions of the country, including Kirovohrad and the capital Kyiv. It added that 63 decoy drones also failed to reach their targets.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on the attack or Kyiv's claims.