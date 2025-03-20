UK PM Starmer: We must be ready to react quickly if Ukraine peace deal struck

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Thursday it was important Britain and its allies were able to react immediately should there be a peace deal struck between Russia and Ukraine.

His comments, made during a visit to a nuclear submarine facility, come on the day military chiefs from dozens of countries meet in Britain to discuss planning for a possible peacekeeping force in Ukraine.

"(Our) plans are focusing on keeping the sky safe, the sea safe and the border safe and secure in Ukraine, and working with the Ukrainians," Starmer told reporters.

"We're working at pace because we don't know if there'll be a deal. I certainly hope there will be, but if there's a deal, it's really important that we're able to react straight away".







