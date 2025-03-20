Putin must stop 'unnecessary demands' that prolong war, Zelensky tells EU

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow must stop making "unnecessary demands" that extend the war, calling for sanctions on Russia to remain in place until it begins pulling out of Ukrainian territory.

"Putin must stop making unnecessary demands that only prolong the war and must start fulfilling what he promises the world," he told EU leaders by video call, according to an official transcript. "Sanctions must remain in place until Russia starts withdrawing from our land and fully compensates for the damage caused by its aggression."







