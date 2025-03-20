 Contact Us
Putin must stop 'unnecessary demands' that prolong war, Zelensky tells EU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged that Moscow stop making "unnecessary demands" that only serve to prolong the war. Speaking to EU leaders via video call, he emphasized that sanctions on Russia should remain in place until the country begins to pull back from Ukrainian territory.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published March 20,2025
"Putin must stop making unnecessary demands that only prolong the war and must start fulfilling what he promises the world," he told EU leaders by video call, according to an official transcript. "Sanctions must remain in place until Russia starts withdrawing from our land and fully compensates for the damage caused by its aggression."