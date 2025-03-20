Palestinian group accuses US of enabling Israeli attacks on Gaza

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine on Wednesday criticized the US for accusing Palestinians of obstructing ceasefire agreements, saying that such statements give a "green light" for Israel to continue its attacks.

In a statement, the group called on the international community to act urgently to stop the massacres in Gaza, emphasizing that "silence is complicity in the crime."

The statement came in response to an Israeli attack in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, which killed dozens of Palestinians, including women and children.

"These crimes are committed with absolute US support and Western complicity," the group said, stressing that Israeli plans to displace Palestinians from Gaza would be met with "resistance, steadfastness, and commitment to our rights."

It added: "The occupation's schemes are nothing but illusions that will be shattered by the resilience of our people."

On Wednesday evening, 14 Palestinians were killed and about 30 others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on a mourning tent in Beit Lahia.

Since early Tuesday, Israel has escalated its attacks with intense airstrikes targeting civilians across the enclave. Gaza's Civil Defense reported that at least 70 Palestinians, including children and a UN staff member, were killed by Israeli bombardments on Wednesday alone.

The total death toll in Gaza since Israel resumed its military campaign on Tuesday is over 470, according to local authorities.

A temporary ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas and Israel, which took effect on Jan. 19, ended on March 1. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to move forward with phase two of the deal.

Netanyahu, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court, sought to secure the release of more Israeli captives without fulfilling obligations such as halting the war and withdrawing from Gaza. Hamas insisted on implementing the next phase as agreed.

While Israel linked the resumption of attacks to retrieving captives and eliminating what it calls security threats, Israeli analysts suggested that Netanyahu's actions were aimed at passing the state budget and preventing the collapse of his government.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu reinstated far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir into his coalition, securing the support of his extremist Jewish Power party for the budget.





