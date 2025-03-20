Iran summons German, UK envoys over UN rights resolution

Iran has summoned the German and British envoys in Tehran over their support for a draft resolution against Iran at the UN Human Rights Council.

Germany's ambassador to Tehran and the UK's chargé d'affaires were called to the Foreign Ministry, Iranian state TV reported Thursday.

Forouzandeh Vadiati, the ministry's director-general for women's affairs and human, conveyed Iran's objections to the European diplomats, condemning their countries for "misusing human rights to pressure the Iranian people."

Vadiati also accused Germany and the UK of supporting Israel, which she said is committing "genocide and war crimes" in Gaza, arguing that they "are in no position to advocate for human rights."

The European envoys said they would relay Iran's objections to their respective governments.





