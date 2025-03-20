Germany reopens its embassy in Syria after 13-year closure

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock reopened her country's embassy in the Syrian capital Damascus on Thursday after a 13-year closure.

"Minister Baerbock officially reopened Berlin's embassy in Damascus," German special envoy to Syria, Stefan Schneck, said on X.

"We are pleased to work closely with all Syrians for a better Syria," he added.

The envoy said the working team in the embassy is "still small."

"The visa and consular affairs will remain managed from Beirut for the coming period," he added.

Many Arab and foreign countries closed their diplomatic missions in Syria following a deadly crackdown launched by the ousted regime of Bashar al-Assad against pro-democracy protests in 2011.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period in late January.





