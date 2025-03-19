ZELENSKY TO SPEAK TO TRUMP AFTER US PRESIDENTS TALKS WITH PUTIN

News World Zelensky to speak to Trump after US president's talks with Putin

Zelensky to speak to Trump after US president's talks with Putin

Ukrainian President Zelensky plans to speak with Trump after Trump's call with Putin, where they discussed a limited 30-day pause in Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy facilities.

DPA WORLD Published March 19,2025 Subscribe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he will speak with US President Donald Trump later on Wednesday, a day after Trump's call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.



"Today I will have contact with President Trump. We will discuss the details of the next steps with him," he said at a press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Helsinki.



Zelensky said he expects to about Trump's conversation with Putin.



He also said he would share information about their discussion after the call.



During Tuesday's conversation, Trump urged Putin to agree to a comprehensive ceasefire. However, the only agreement reached was a 30-day pause in Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities — conditional on Ukraine reciprocating.



Zelensky later said his country supported the idea but needed more details about the exact terms of the agreement between Trump and Putin.



Despite the talks, Russia launched another overnight attack on Ukraine's infrastructure following the Trump-Putin call.