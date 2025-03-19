US, South Korea begin large-scale battle command drills

Some 1,200 US and South Korean troops are participating in a large-scale battle command drill aimed at strengthening their combined readiness against North Korean "military threats," South Korea's army said Wednesday.

The five-day exercise, running through Thursday, is being held at training facilities in Incheon, west of the capital Seoul, and the border town of Paju, Yonhap News reported.

Troops from various units, including the 17th Infantry Division, the Chemical, Biological and Radiological Defense Command, and the Stryker Brigade Combat Team of the US 2nd Infantry Division/Korean-US Combined Division, are taking part in the drill.

The exercise features computer-simulated drills, counter-weapons of mass destruction operations, air maneuvering exercises, and on-field training.

The latest drill coincides with the 11-day Freedom Shield, an annual springtime exercise conducted by the two allies, which is set to conclude Thursday.





