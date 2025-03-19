Russia-Ukraine ceasefire may be achieved in weeks: US envoy

US special envoy Steve Witkoff on Wednesday said a full ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine can be achieved within weeks.

"We are well on the way to getting a deal on Russia and Ukraine," Witkoff said in a television program, adding that easing anti-Russian sanctions would follow a ceasefire agreement.

He also confirmed upcoming meetings on Ukraine in Saudi Arabia will take place on Monday and Tuesday.

Witkoff described the conversation between Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin as "epic and outcome-oriented," noting progress toward a deal to end the conflict. He also said a meeting between two leaders is "likely to happen."

Putin and Trump on Tuesday discussed normalizing bilateral ties, prospects for settling the Ukraine conflict, and the situation in the Middle East.

Trump said the conversation, which lasted for over two hours, was "very good and productive."