Russia strikes Ukraine after Trump-Putin phone call

Russia launched another overnight attack on Ukraine's infrastructure following a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian authorities said on Wednesday.



In the Sumy region, one person was killed and three others injured by shelling, the regional military administration reported on Telegram. A hospital in the area was also hit and severely damaged.



In the Bucha district near Kiev, two people were injured by falling drone debris, according to Ukraine's civil defence.



Drone attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region damaged an infrastructure site, regional Governor Serhiy Lysak reported on Telegram.



An industrial plant in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, was also damaged, Donetsk region Governor Vadym Filashkin said. In nearby Sloviansk, three people were injured and more than 21 homes damaged.



Ukraine's Air Force said Russia launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, four modified S-300 anti-aircraft missiles and 145 drones overnight. Ukrainian forces shot down 72 drones, while 56 others were lost, likely due to electronic countermeasures.



During the lengthy call with Trump on Tuesday, Putin agreed to a 30-day pause in attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure but rejected an appeal for a fuller ceasefire. Putin said Ukraine must also refrain from attacks on Russian energy infrastructure facilities.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kiev supports the idea in principal but needed more details.



Not long after the call, in the early hours of Wednesday, Zelensky posted on social media that Russia had begun to once again hit "civilian infrastructure."



He listed about a dozen population centres that had come under attack.



"It is these types of nighttime attacks by Russia that destroy our energy sector, our infrastructure, and the normal life of Ukrainians. And the fact that this night is no exception shows that the pressure on Russia must continue for the sake of peace," he wrote.



"Today, Putin effectively rejected the proposal for a full ceasefire. It would be right for the world to respond by rejecting any attempts by Putin to prolong the war."



