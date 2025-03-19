Israeli army issues new evacuation orders for Palestinians in Gaza

The Israeli army renewed its evacuation orders for Palestinians on Wednesday to leave several areas in the Gaza Strip ahead of airstrikes.

Israeli warplanes dropped leaflets ordering residents of the towns of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza and Khuza'a and Abasan in the south to leave immediately, according to an Anadolu reporter.

"These are dangerous combat zones. For your safety, leave immediately," the leaflet reads.

Army spokesman Avichay Adraee also published on his X account the same warning, asking Palestinians in Beit Hanoun to head towards western Gaza City, and people in eastern Khan Younis to move towards its western areas.

"Your presence in the designated areas endangers your lives and the lives of your family members," Adraee said, indicating the Israeli army's intention to target these areas with bombardment.

More than 400 Palestinians were killed and hundreds injured in renewed Israeli airstrikes in Gaza on Tuesday in one of the biggest single-day tolls since the start of Israel's genocidal war in October 2023. The attacks shattered a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that lasted nearly two months.

Nearly 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 112,000 others injured in a brutal Israeli military campaign in Gaza since October 2023.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





