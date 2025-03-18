Venezuela issues travel advisory for citizens heading to US

The Venezuelan government has issued a travel advisory urging its citizens to exercise caution when traveling to or through the US due to escalating risks and adverse conditions.

In a statement released Monday, the Foreign Ministry highlighted the recent increase in arbitrary immigration measures and harassment targeting Venezuelans.

The advisory detailed instances of unjustified detentions, deportations, property confiscations, and discriminatory treatment by US authorities.

It also called on the international community to remain alert to practices that undermine human dignity and international law.

US President Donald Trump had previously reactivated the wartime act to expedite the deportation of migrants linked to the Venezuelan gang "Tren de Aragua," which he labeled a "foreign terrorist organization."

Despite a federal judge's ruling halting the action, the US deported hundreds of irregular migrants allegedly connected to the gang, sending them to El Salvador.





