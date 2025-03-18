Texas midwife arrested for allegedly performing illegal abortions

In what appears to be a first under Texas' strict abortion ban, a midwife has been arrested and charged with allegedly performing illegal abortions and practicing medicine without a proper license, according to US media.

State Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the arrest of 49-year-old Maria Margarita Rojas, stating that it followed an investigation by his office, NBC News reported.

Rojas allegedly owned and operated three health clinics in northwest Houston, where she is accused of performing abortions—prohibited under Texas law—and hiring individuals who falsely claimed to be licensed medical professionals, NBC News quoted Paxton as saying.

This marks the first known criminal case against a health care provider in Texas for performing an abortion since the state's ban took effect in 2022.

The abortion charge is classified as a second-degree felony, carrying a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000, while the charge related to medical licensing is a third-degree felony, according to NBC News.





