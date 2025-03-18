Switzerland urges immediate Gaza ceasefire after Israeli strikes

The Swiss Foreign Ministry on Tuesday urged a return to the ceasefire in Gaza following the recent Israeli airstrikes on Gaza that killed hundreds of Palestinians.

"Switzerland calls for an immediate return to the ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid," the ministry said on X.

"It recalls the obligation to protect the civilian population," it added.

Within five hours after Israel reneged on ceasefire talks and resumed its genocidal campaign in the enclave, local authorities in Gaza said that at least 326 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed.

Israel had agreed on a ceasefire with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas since Jan. 19, and the two sides were in talks on extending the ceasefire to the second phase before Tel Aviv suddenly launched a massive assault.

Israeli attacks have killed more than 48,500 Palestinians since October 2023, most of them women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





