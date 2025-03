Putin tells Russian business not to count on fully free trade even if Western sanctions are eased

President Vladimir Putin told Russian business leaders on Tuesday not to count on fully free trade or movement of capital being restored in the event of Western sanctions on Russia being eased.

"Our competitors will always want to weaken and contain us," Putin told a meeting with Russian businessmen.

"Even if one side will make a gesture and offer to lift or ease something another method of causing problems for us will be found immediately," said Putin.