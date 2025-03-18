Putin and Trump discussed bilateral ties, Ukraine conflict, Middle East: Kremlin

The telephone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin has ended, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in Moscow.



It comes after White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino said "The call is going well."



It was the second time that the two leaders spoke on the phone since Trump took office in January.



The exact nature of the discussions remained initially unclear.



The US president is calling for a quick end to Russia's war in Ukraine and has a deal with Kiev over a 30-day ceasefire, which Moscow has yet to accept.



Trump, who has emphasized his good relations with the Kremlin leader despite an international outcry, last spoke to Putin in February.









