Macron to meet Scholz and Merz in Berlin ahead of EU summit

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Berlin on Tuesday for talks with outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and likely successor Friedrich Merz, ahead of the EU summit. Discussions are expected to focus on the Ukraine war and strengthening Europe's defense capabilities.

DPA WORLD
Published March 18,2025
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to visit Berlin on Tuesday, just two days before the EU summit, for talks with outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

During his short stay, Macron is also expected to meet with Scholz's likely successor, conservative leader Friedrich Merz, following their previous meeting in Paris three weeks ago.

The discussions between Macron and Scholz are expected to cover pressing topics, including the ongoing war in Ukraine and measures to strengthen Europe's defence capabilities.

EU leaders are set to meet on Thursday and Friday in Brussels for their next summit.