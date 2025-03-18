Macron to meet Scholz and Merz in Berlin ahead of EU summit

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to visit Berlin on Tuesday, just two days before the EU summit, for talks with outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.



During his short stay, Macron is also expected to meet with Scholz's likely successor, conservative leader Friedrich Merz, following their previous meeting in Paris three weeks ago.



The discussions between Macron and Scholz are expected to cover pressing topics, including the ongoing war in Ukraine and measures to strengthen Europe's defence capabilities.



EU leaders are set to meet on Thursday and Friday in Brussels for their next summit.



