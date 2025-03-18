 Contact Us
Italy reiterates support for initiatives to ensure ceasefire in Ukraine

Italy reaffirmed its support for efforts toward a ceasefire in Ukraine, with Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani emphasizing the need for a permanent peace. He also called for a thorough review of the EU's proposed €40 billion military aid package for Ukraine, considering ongoing developments in international relations.

Published March 18,2025
Italy wants peace and supports initiatives for a ceasefire and reaching a permanent peace in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said at a meeting of the European Union's Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

In reference to a proposal by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas to mobilize €40 billion ($43.6 billion) in military aid for Ukraine, Tajani said it should be examined in depth, also by taking into consideration the course of developments in relations.