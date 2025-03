Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday that a deadly new series of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza put at risk a plan to release hostages held by Hamas.

"We are following with great concern the resumption of fighting in Gaza... which jeopardises the objectives we are all working towards: the release of all hostages and a permanent end to hostility, as well as the restoration of full humanitarian assistance in the (Gaza) Strip," Meloni told the Italian Senate.