Colombian forces kill suspect in President assassination plot

A man accused of plotting to assassinate Colombian President Gustavo Petro was killed in a security operation in Valle del Cauca, authorities announced Monday. Santander Franco Jimenez, a member of the Clan del Golfo, was neutralized by military forces, who also seized a large cache of weapons.

Published March 18,2025
A man accused of plotting to assassinate Colombian President Gustavo Petro was killed in a security operation, authorities announced Monday.

Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez said that Santander Franco Jimenez, alias "Omar," a member of Clan del Golfo, a right-wing paramilitary force turned trafficking gang, was neutralized in an operation in the rural area of El Dovio in the Valle del Cauca region. Jimenez was wanted for multiple crimes, including an alleged assassination plot against Petro.

Sanchez said that security forces seized a significant cache of weapons and ammunition during the operation.

"Our military forces and national police neutralized one of the criminals who attempted to take the life of our president. The individual killed was also responsible for numerous terrorist acts against police and civilians," he said.

He added that several Clan del Golfo camps were identified and destroyed as part of ongoing operations.

On Feb. 19, Petro said that drug cartels were planning to assassinate him.