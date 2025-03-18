Australia asks Israel to ‘abide by its obligations’ on Gaza

Australia on Tuesday asked Israel to "abide by its obligations" on the Palestinian-besieged enclave of Gaza after Tel Aviv mounted a fresh assault on Palestinians.

"Australia urges all parties to respect the terms of the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal and for it to be implemented in full," Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on X.

"All civilians must be protected. All parties must abide by international humanitarian law," she added.

Within five hours after Israel reneged on ceasefire talks and resumed its genocidal campaign in the enclave, local authorities in Gaza said that over 322 Palestinians were killed and missing.

Israel had agreed on a ceasefire with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas since Jan. 19, and the two sides were in talks on extending the ceasefire to the second phase before Tel Aviv suddenly launched a massive assault amid the ongoing holy month of fasting—Ramadan—for Muslims.

Wong also urged Hamas to release all hostages "immediately, unconditionally, and with dignity."

She reminded the international community that no humanitarian aid had entered Gaza for the last two weeks.

"We join partners, including the UK, Germany, and France, in calling on Israel to abide by its obligations, including to provide basic services and facilitate humanitarian assistance," said the Australian foreign minister.

"Australia supports ongoing international efforts to extend the ceasefire and urges the parties to engage constructively in negotiations toward a permanent end to hostilities."

However, Australian Senator Lidia Thorpe called on Canberra to "take a strong stance against" Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is facing an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court over genocide in Gaza.

The ruling Labor Party "must not remain complicit, they must stand up," Thorpe reminded the government.

"We need to see real sanctions and consequences, not more empty words."

Israeli attacks have killed more than 48,500 Palestinians since October 2023, most of them women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





