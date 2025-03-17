Vatican shares 1st photo of Pope Francis since hospitalization

The Vatican shared an image Sunday of Pope Francis praying in a chapel at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where he has been receiving treatment for respiratory issues for more than a month.

The 88-year-old head of the Catholic Church, who was diagnosed with double pneumonia after being admitted on Feb. 14, remains under medical supervision.

The Holy See Press Office confirmed that his condition is stable and that he continues to receive respiratory physiotherapy to help with his breathing and physical therapy to help with his mobility.

The photo marks the first visual confirmation of the Pope's condition since his hospitalization, addressing speculation on social media about his health.

Pope Francis had previously suffered a "prolonged asthma-like respiratory crisis" on Feb. 22 and required mechanical ventilation following an "isolated bronchospasm crisis" and an episode of vomiting with aspiration on Feb. 28.

His condition stabilized after March 4, and his latest chest X-ray on March 12 confirmed signs of improvement.

The Vatican said that the Pope spends his days resting, praying and doing light work as he continues his recovery.