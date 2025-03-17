US strikes on Houthis in Yemen 'not an endless offensive': Pentagon

Recent US strikes on the Houthi rebel group in Yemen are "not an endless offensive" and "not about regime change in the Middle East," the chief Pentagon spokesman said on Monday.

"We will use overwhelming lethal force until we have achieved our objective. With that said, and this is a very important point, this is also not an endless offensive. This is not about regime change in the Middle East. This is about putting American interests first," Sean Parnell told a news briefing.

The initial wave of strikes hit over 30 targets at multiple locations, degrading a variety of Houthi capabilities, he said.

The US launched airstrikes on Houthis, killing at least 53 people, as President Donald Trump warned that "hell will rain down" if the group continues attacks on Red Sea shipping.