Ukraine appoints new chief of staff in military reshuffle

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Maj. Gen. Andrii Hnatov the new chief of General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced Sunday. He will replace Lt. Gen. Anatoliy Bargylevych, who was appointed in February 2024.

Hnatov, a seasoned officer with over 27 years of experience, previously commanded the Marine Brigade, the Eastern Operational Command, and the Joint Forces of Ukraine.

His appointment is part of broader efforts to modernize the army's command structure and improve operational efficiency, Umerov stressed.

Meanwhile, Bargylevych was appointed as the chief inspector of the Defense Ministry. His new role will focus on overseeing military standards and strengthening discipline within the armed forces.

"I am grateful to Lt. Gen. Bargylevych for his service as chief of the General Staff. His expertise and professionalism were crucial during Ukraine's most difficult times," Umerov said, emphasizing that Bargylevych will continue contributing to military reforms.

According to Umerov, these leadership adjustments aim to modernize the defense inspection system, enhance operational efficiency, and improve the discipline of Ukraine's armed forces.