Israel says negotiators discussing hostages with mediators in Egypt

An Israeli delegation is in Egypt to discuss a Gaza hostages deal with senior Egyptian officials, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Sunday.

Published March 16,2025
An Israeli negotiating team is currently discussing the hostages issue with Egyptian mediators in Egypt, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement on Sunday.

"Under the directive of Prime Minister Netanyahu, representatives of the negotiation team are currently meeting in Egypt with senior Egyptian officials to discuss the issue of the hostages," the statement said, a day after announcing that a team would continue indirect ceasefire negotiations with Palestinian resistance group Hamas.