Israel gets fighter jets from US amid uncertainty over Gaza ceasefire

Israel said Sunday that three fighter jets joined its fleet amid uncertainty over a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement in Gaza.

A military statement said the three F-35I fighter jets, manufactured by US defense contractor Lockheed Martin, landed at Nevatism Airbase in southern Israel last week.

"The three jets will join the IAF (Israeli Air Force) and the 116th Squadron, bearing the IAF insignia," the statement said.

"The expansion of the 'Adir' fleet significantly enhances the lethal capabilities of the IAF," it added.

According to Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee, the F-35I fleet has carried out over 15,000 hours of operational flight and participated in thousands of sorties since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023.

The ceasefire agreement, which took hold in January, halted Israel's brutal military campaign on Gaza, which has killed more than 48,500 people, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

The first, six-week phase of the deal ended in early March, but Israel has refused to proceed with the second phase, which included further captive exchanges with Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stalled negotiations for the second phase, seeking instead to extend the initial prisoner exchange period to secure the release of more Israeli captives without fulfilling the military and humanitarian obligations stipulated in the agreement.

Hamas, however, has repeatedly reaffirmed its commitment to the ceasefire, urging mediators to enforce Israel's compliance and immediately commence negotiations to move forward.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.