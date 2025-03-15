UK to host virtual meeting of 'coalition of the willing' on Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will host a virtual meeting of world leaders Saturday to discuss peacekeeping in Ukraine and urge them to make "concrete commitments," according to Downing Street.

Around 25 leaders are expected to join to discuss the "coalition of the willing" peacekeeping mission.

Starmer will urge allies to step up military support for Ukraine, increase economic pressure on Russia in the short term and be ready to back a future peace deal if one is reached.

Leaders will also receive an update on this week's defense discussions in Paris and outline their plans to enhance military support for Ukraine.

Downing Street confirmed that participants will include several European nations, the EU Commission, NATO, Canada, Ukraine, Australia and New Zealand.

"We can't allow President Putin to play games with President Trump's deal.

"The Kremlin's complete disregard for President Trump's ceasefire proposal only serves to demonstrate that Putin is not serious about peace.

"If Russia finally comes to the table, then we must be ready to monitor a ceasefire to ensure it is a serious and enduring peace, if they don't, then we need to strain every sinew to ramp up economic pressure on Russia to secure an end to this war," Starmer noted in a statement.

He accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of stalling by insisting on a "painstaking study" before agreeing to a ceasefire.

"The world needs to see action, not a study or empty words and pointless conditions," said the British premier. "My message to the Kremlin could not be clearer: stop the barbaric attacks on Ukraine, once and for all, and agree to a ceasefire now. Until then, we will keep working around the clock to deliver peace."

Starmer suggested the UK could deploy peacekeepers to Ukraine if a ceasefire is reached but urged Washington to provide a security "backstop" for the forces.

The meeting follows Ukraine's endorsement of the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.









