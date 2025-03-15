Russia claims to have retaken 2 settlements in Kursk region from Ukraine

Russia announced on Saturday that its forces have taken back two more villages captured by Ukraine's troops during last year's incursion.

"Units of the Sever (North) Group of Forces liberated the settlements of Zaoleshenka and Rubanschina during offensive operations," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Ukrainian troops in the area are completely isolated, under full Russian fire control, and face only two options -- surrender or perish.

Meanwhile, Ukraine launched a massive drone attack on Russia's Volgograd region last night, setting some areas on fire, Governor Andrey Bocharov said on Telegram.

According to the Defense Ministry, 124 Ukrainian drones were shot down across Russia last night, 64 of them over the Volgograd region.

Ukraine has yet to respond to Russia's claims, and independent verification remains difficult due to the ongoing conflict.







