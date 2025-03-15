Palestinian scholars condemn escalating Israeli violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Palestinian Scholars Association condemned on Saturday the escalating Israeli violations against Palestinian worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem during the month of Ramadan.

In a statement, the association said: "We are following with great anger and sorrow the escalating oppressive measures taken by the Israeli occupation against" the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

"The pace of systematic provocations and targeting by settlers against Al-Aqsa Mosque, its worshipers, and those observing prayer has been increasing on a daily and noticeable basis," it added.

The association explained that Israel is preventing worshipers from "praying inside Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan while opening the mosque to settlers to perform their Talmudic rituals in its courtyards."

On Thursday, the Al-Quds International Institution, based in Beirut, reported that Israeli forces stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque, forcibly removed worshipers, and prevented them from praying there on the second Friday of Ramadan.

The Palestinian Scholars Association called on the Islamic world to "defend Al-Aqsa Mosque, especially during Ramadan," urging efforts to "expose these Israeli actions through the media."

The association also urged Palestinians in Jerusalem, the West Bank, and inside Israel to "resist the criminal Israeli enemy's measures, attempt to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque, remain committed to performing prayers there, and organize demonstrations in its support."

On the second Friday of Ramadan, only about 80,000 Palestinians were able to perform Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque—a significantly lower number than usual. The Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem had previously estimated that around 250,000 worshipers attended on the same day in 2023, while last year's figure was 120,000.

On March 6, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved stricter restrictions on Palestinian worshippers' access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Fridays during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

The decision coincides with ongoing daily incursions by hundreds of illegal Israeli settlers into Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month alongside increasing restrictions on Palestinians traveling from the West Bank.

Since the outbreak of the war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, Israeli authorities have imposed strict measures limiting Palestinians' access from the West Bank to East Jerusalem.

Palestinians consider these restrictions as part of Israel's broader efforts to Judaize East Jerusalem, including the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and erase its Arab and Islamic identity.