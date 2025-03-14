Trump says talks with Putin 'productive,' sees 'good chance' to end war

US President Donald Trump on Friday described his recent discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin as "very good and productive," expressing optimism about ending the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"There is a very good chance that this horrible, bloody war can finally come to an end," Trump wrote on social media.

However, Trump also warned of a dire situation for Ukrainian troops, saying that thousands are "completely surrounded by the Russian military" and in a "very bad and vulnerable position."

He stressed his request to Putin to "spare" their lives, calling the potential loss a "horrible massacre, one not seen since World War II."