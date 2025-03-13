UK PM plans to abolish NHS England to cut bureaucracy

In a major policy shift, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday announced plans to abolish NHS England, placing the health service management directly under the control of the central government.

Starmer criticized the former Conservative government's decision to make National Health Service England more independent, saying it had led to unnecessary bureaucracy and inefficiency.

In a speech in East Yorkshire, Starmer said: "It was a mistake for the last Conservative government to make NHS England more independent of central government. Decisions about £200 billion ($259 billion) of taxpayer money-money that is spent on something as fundamental to our security as the NHS-should not be made by an arm's length body, but by a government that is directly accountable to the people."

He also questioned the value of the current two-tier system of oversight, saying it wastes precious resources.

"I can't, in all honesty, explain to the British people why they should spend their money on two layers of bureaucracy. That money could and should be spent on nurses, doctors, operations, and GP (general practitioner) appointments," he argued.

According to Starmer, the removal of NHS England as a governing body with its functions absorbed directly into the central government would streamline decision-making, cut red tape, and ensure that more resources are directed to frontline care.

"This is about cutting bureaucracy across the state," he said. "We need to focus the government on the priorities of working people and shift money to the front line. That's where the funding is needed."

The practical implications of the proposal remain unclear, with many in the health sector eager to see further details.

Critics may question how the shift from NHS England's management to central government control will affect local decision-making and the effectiveness of NHS services, particularly in regions that have long sought greater autonomy in healthcare provision.



