Kremlin announces fresh Russia-US contacts after US-Ukraine talks

The Kremlin spokesman announced on Wednesday that fresh Russia-US contacts are scheduled, with Moscow expecting to receive comprehensive information about Tuesday's US-Ukraine talks in Jeddah.

"We have scheduled contacts with the Americans in the coming days, during which we expect to receive full details," Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow.

He added that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz are expected to update Russia on the specifics of the discussions with Ukraine.

"We understand that, as mentioned yesterday in Jeddah, Secretary Rubio and Assistant Waltz will provide us with detailed information through various channels about the negotiations and any agreements reached," he said.

Peskov did not rule out the possibility that these contacts could lead to a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

"We also cannot exclude that the topic of a high-level telephone conversation may arise. If necessary, it will be arranged quickly. The existing communication channels with the Americans allow for such conversations to take place in a fairly short timeframe," he noted.

However, he emphasized that there are no agreements at this point regarding a potential call between Putin and Trump, and that neither the time nor the place for a potential in-person meeting has been decided.

"Let's not get ahead of ourselves. ... Yesterday, both Rubio and Waltz mentioned that through various channels they would provide us with detailed information about the essence of the conversation in Jeddah. We need to receive that information first," he stressed, responding to a question about Washington's proposal for a 30-day Moscow-Kyiv ceasefire during US-Ukraine talks.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin is carefully analyzing all statements following the US-Ukraine talks, Peskov added.

On Tuesday, negotiations took place between US and Ukrainian delegations in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, lasting approximately 9.5 hours.

A joint statement was issued by the parties, published on President Volodymyr Zelensky's website, announcing that Kyiv is prepared to accept Washington's proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, with the US resuming intelligence support and assistance to Ukraine immediately. The parties also agreed to swiftly conclude an agreement on rare earth metals.

Peskov noted that there are potential opportunities for economic cooperation between Russia and the US, including in the development of rare earth metals. However, he stated that such discussions have not yet taken place.