US-Ukraine talks in Saudi 'going OK', says Kyiv official

Talks between US and Ukrainian delegations on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia are going "OK", a senior Ukrainian official said.

"The talks are going OK, a lot of questions have been discussed," the official, who requested anonymity, told AFP of the first high-level talks between Kyiv and Washington since Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky clashed with Donald Trump during an Oval Office meeting last month.