Trump: US "nearly" ready to resume Ukraine intel sharing

US President Donald Trump said Washington is "just about" ready to lift its freeze on intelligence sharing with Ukraine, as American and Ukrainian negotiators prepare for bilateral talks in Saudi Arabia aimed at advancing a peace deal to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Well, we just about have," Trump responded when asked by reporters on Air Force One if he would consider resuming intelligence sharing. "We want to do anything we can to get Ukraine serious about getting something done," he added.

A US official informed ABC News on Monday evening that while the US is still not providing intelligence to Ukraine for offensive operations, it continues to share intelligence for defensive purposes.

Tuesday's talks in Jeddah aim to strengthen US-Ukraine relations after weeks of tension, including a heated Oval Office meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump and US Vice President JD Vance.

The US delegation will include Secretary of State Marco Rubio and national security adviser Mike Waltz, while Andriy Yermak, Zelenskyy's chief of staff, will lead the Ukrainian team.

Trump indicated on Sunday that the US expects Ukraine to demonstrate a willingness to pursue peace.

"We're going to make a lot of progress," he added.

When asked about the controversial minerals deal, Trump said: "I think they will sign the minerals deal. I want them to want peace," claiming that Ukraine has not yet demonstrated that willingness.

On Monday morning, Zelenskyy said on Telegram that Ukraine has always been seeking peace since the beginning of the war and indicated that the only reason the war is still ongoing is because of Russia.

A source close to Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will propose a partial ceasefire in talks with the US, adding that the proposed ceasefire would apply to long-range airstrikes and attacks at sea, ABC News reported.

"We want to propose a partial ceasefire that can be monitored and then see how the Russians respond to determine the next steps," the source said.

US Secretary of State Rubio told reporters on Monday that Ukraine's partial ceasefire proposal showed promise but stressed that while the mineral deal with Ukraine is "important," it is not the main agenda item.





