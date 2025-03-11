Talks with US delegation begin ‘constructively’, says Ukrainian official

Talks between Ukrainian and US delegations in Saudi Arabia began "constructively," with discussions centered on securing a just and lasting peace, a senior Ukrainian official said Tuesday.

"The meeting with the US team began very constructively, we are working on bringing a just and lasting peace," Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian President's Office, wrote on Telegram.

"Thanks to US leadership and European support, we Ukrainians can finally achieve peace. But we cannot allow the Russian Federation to escape responsibility," he said.

Speaking to a journalist in Jeddah, Yermak also emphasized the importance of security guarantees to prevent future aggression.

"Security guarantees, it's very important because we want that this aggression never repeated in the future again. Of course, it's very important. But now we think it's necessary to discuss the most important — how to start this process. And we're very open, and we want to have very constructive, deep, friendly, partners' conversation with our American partners," he said.

The Ukrainian delegation includes Yermak, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Deputy Head of the President's Office Pavlo Palisa, according to Ukraine's Foreign Ministry.

On the US side, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz are participating in the talks.

Stephen Witkoff, the US president's special envoy for the Middle East, and Keith Kellogg, Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, who took part in previous negotiations in Riyadh, are not present.





















