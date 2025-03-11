South Korea says it will establish diplomatic ties with Syria

South Korea on Tuesday said it will establish diplomatic relations with Syria, local media reported.

The South Korean government is proceeding with relevant procedures to pursue diplomatic relations, the Yonhap news agency quoted a Foreign Ministry official as saying.

Last month, a ministry official from Seoul visited Syria to explore the possibility of establishing diplomatic ties.

According to the ministry, Syria's foreign minister expressed willingness to establish diplomatic tie between two countries.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, 2024, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period on Jan. 29.

Syria is the only UN member country with which South Korea did not have diplomatic ties.