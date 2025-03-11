Pope no longer in imminent danger due to pneumonia: Vatican

A person holds a picture of Pope Francis near the statue of late Pope John Paul II outside Gemelli Hospital where Pope Francis is admitted to continue treatment, in Rome, Italy, March 9, 2025. (REUTERS)

Pope Francis is showing a good response to his treatment for double pneumonia but remains hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, the Vatican said on Monday.

"The improvements recorded in previous days have been further consolidated, as confirmed by both blood tests and clinical findings, as well as by the Pope's good response to pharmacological therapy," the Vatican said in a statement.

For these reasons, the doctors have decided today to "lift the prognosis," said the statement, adding however that he will remain hospitalized for several more days due to the "complexity of the Pope's clinical picture."

In its earlier statement on Monday morning, the Vatican mentioned that the 88-year-old Francis had a "quiet night" and remains under medical supervision.

He has been at Gemelli Hospital since Feb. 14.

The pope was elected as Pope Benedict XVI's successor at the age of 76 on March 13, 2013, and took the name Francis.

A STRING OF HEALTH ISSUES



This is the latest in a series of health challenges the pontiff has faced in recent years.

In 2022, he canceled planned trips to Africa due to knee problems, which have left him walking with a cane or using a wheelchair.

In March 2023, he was hospitalized in Rome with a respiratory infection. A few months later, he underwent abdominal surgery for a hernia.

Earlier this year, the Vatican reported that the Pope fell at his home, slightly injuring his right arm.

However, the pontiff, born in Argentina in 1936, has struggled with health issues for much of his life.

At age 21, he had part of his lung removed due to life-threatening pneumonia and three cysts. He has said the ordeal inspired him to join the Jesuits.