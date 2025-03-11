Pope has a ‘restful night amid ongoing improvement’: Vatican

A person holds a candle and a rosary near the statue of late Pope John Paul II outside Gemelli Hospital where Pope Francis is admitted to continue treatment, in Rome, Italy, March 9, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

Pope Francis had a restful night while his condition continues to improve, the Vatican said Tuesday.

"Pope Francis had a restful night and woke up about 8 a.m. this morning," a Vatican statement said, adding that his condition remains "stable."

It announced Monday evening that his situation continues to improve and his prognosis was no longer "guarded."

The 88-year-old pontiff has been at Rome's Gemelli Hospital since Feb. 14.

He was elected as Pope Benedict XVI's successor at the age of 76 on March 13, 2013, and took the name Francis.



A STRING OF HEALTH ISSUES



This is the latest in a series of health challenges the pontiff has faced in recent years.

In 2022, he canceled planned trips to Africa due to knee problems, which have left him walking with a cane or using a wheelchair.

In March 2023, he was hospitalized in Rome with a respiratory infection. A few months later, he underwent abdominal surgery for a hernia.

Earlier this year, the Vatican reported that the Pope fell at his home, slightly injuring his right arm.

The pontiff, born in Argentina in 1936, has struggled with health issues for much of his life.

At age 21, he had part of his lung removed due to life-threatening pneumonia and three cysts. He has said the ordeal inspired him to join the Jesuits.

























