NATO chief praises Trump for achieving breakthrough in Ukraine peace talks

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte praised US President Donald Trump on Tuesday for facilitating a breakthrough in diplomatic efforts to resolve the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"I want to really note the fact that, thanks to him, there has now been a breakthrough when it comes to Ukraine, in terms of starting talks with both the Russians and the Ukrainians," Rutte said in a joint press conference with Kosovo's Foreign Minister Vjosa Osmani in Pristina.

Remarks come amid increasing discussions within the alliance about post-war security arrangements in Ukraine, including the potential deployment of peacekeeping forces.

While France and the UK have been vocal about the possibility of European troops helping to secure a ceasefire, Rutte echoed Trump's position that securing peace must precede any peacekeeping efforts.

"President Trump is right that before you can keep the peace, you first need to have the peace," Rutte said.

While security guarantees for Ukraine remain a priority, negotiations must first yield a formal ceasefire or settlement, he added.

- Kosovo's regional security concerns

Osmani, in her part, stressed the country's unwavering commitment to NATO membership and its role as a security partner in the region.

"Kosovo will very soon begin its manufacturing of ammunition itself, positioning itself as a strategic partner in defense," she said.

Osmani also pointed out the ongoing security challenges posed by Serbia, accusing Belgrade of engaging in hybrid threats, criminal activities, and propaganda efforts supported by Russia.

She warned that Serbia's actions are a threat not only to Kosovo but also to regional stability.

"Serbia, unfortunately, continues to undermine the efforts for peace and stability through hybrid activity, criminal groups, and continued propaganda supported by Russia and other malign actors. Belgrade wishes to destabilize not only Kosovo but the entire region," she claimed.

She also reiterated that NATO membership is not just a political aspiration but a strategic necessity for ensuring peace in the Western Balkans and the broader European continent.

"We want to deepen our partnership with NATO and all our allies, strengthening our military, our own local civil security force into a modern, professional, interoperable force with Allied partners," Osmani added.







