Kremlin says it wants united and 'friendly' Syria

Russia wants to see a united and friendly Syria because instability there could affect the entire region, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"This is too explosive a region and, of course... the destabilisation or disintegration of one of the countries in the region can have disastrous consequences for the region as a whole. Therefore, we want to see Syria united, prosperous, developing, predictable and friendly," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He said Russia was in contact with other countries about the situation in Syria after a flare-up of violence there in the past week.







