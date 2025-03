Kremlin expects US to brief on Ukraine talks

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow expects that the United States will inform Russia about U.S. talks with Ukraine taking place on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff plans to visit Moscow this week to meet President Vladimir Putin, sources told Reuters on Monday. Peskov said the Kremlin would provide timely information on any contacts with Witkoff.