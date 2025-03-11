Israeli army releases body of Palestinian woman withheld in West Bank

The Israeli army handed over the body of a Palestinian woman withheld by its forces in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, medics said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its teams took the body of a 60-year-old woman from Israeli forces at the Jalameh checkpoint, north of Jenin city, and transferred her to a hospital.

No details were provided about the circumstances of the Palestinian woman's death.

Palestinian activists published footage of Israeli soldiers as they transferred the woman's body in a black bag from one of Jenin's neighborhoods.

Witnesses earlier said that Israeli forces besieged a house near the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank and blew up another in Haifa Street in the city.

The Israeli army has been conducting a deadly military raid in the northern West Bank since Jan. 21, killing at least 65 Palestinians and displacing thousands.

Tension has been running high across the West Bank, where at least 931 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers since the start of the onslaught on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's longstanding occupation of Palestinian territories illegal, calling for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.





