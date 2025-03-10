Kremlin: Process of restoring Russia-US ties still in ‘initial stages’

The process of restoring relations between Moscow and Washington is still in its "initial stages," the Kremlin said on Monday, as bilateral contacts began after Donald Trump took over as US president in January.

"We are at the initial stage of the path to restoring our bilateral relations. The path ahead is quite long and difficult," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow, adding that the presidents of both countries expressed "political will" in this regard.

Peskov, however, denied media reports that top Russian and US officials will meet in Saudi Arabia this week, describing them as "not true."

On Sunday, CNN reported that top officials from the Trump administration will separately meet Russian and Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia, in a bid to reach a deal between the two warring countries.

The spokesman said everyone, including the US, expects Ukraine to demonstrate a desire to make peace, adding: "What matters here is what the US expects."

He underlined the importance and need to determine whether the current Ukrainian government "really wants peace or not."

Last month, Russian and US officials met in Riyadh, their first high-level talks since the Ukraine war in 2022, to lay the groundwork for peace talks and improve bilateral relations.

The two sides then met in Istanbul to normalize operations of their embassies.

Saudi Arabia is also hosting talks between the US and Ukraine this week.

Commenting on Moscow's decision to expel two British diplomats on alleged intelligence activities, Peskov said special agencies are "doing their job" in ensuring Russia's security.

Earlier, the Foreign Ministry ordered two British diplomats working in the UK Embassy in Moscow to leave the country within the next two weeks, claiming they submitted "deliberately false information" when receiving permission to enter Russia.

Peskov also talked about the situation in Syria, saying the recent clashes cause "deep concern."

"This concern is shared in many countries of the world and international organizations, including the UN," Peskov said, adding that the Security Council should hold consultations as soon as possible to prevent further violence.

He also reiterated Russia's readiness to do everything possible to bring the issue of Iran's nuclear dossier into a "peaceful direction."

The Kremlin spokesperson said there were no specific deadlines for Russia to complete its efforts to push Ukrainian troops out of the border region of Kursk.