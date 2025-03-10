Israeli aid freeze threatens 'food shortage' for Gaza: Germany

The German government said Monday that Israel's decision to halt aid deliveries and cut off the electricity supply to Gaza could prompt a fresh humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territory.

Referring to the decision to stop aid, foreign ministry spokeswoman Kathrin Deschauer told a regular press conference Gaza was "again threatened with a food shortage".

"We note with great concern the cutting off of electricity and the discussion about stopping the water supply," she said.

"Such steps are or would be unacceptable and incompatible with (Israel's) obligations under international law," Deschauer added.

She said that Germany "calls on the Israeli government to lift restrictions for all forms of humanitarian aid to Gaza with immediate effect".

The first phase of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas expired at the beginning of March with no agreement on subsequent stages that would aim to secure a lasting end to the war that erupted with Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

Israel has halted aid deliveries to Gaza amid the deadlock, and on Sunday announced it was cutting off the electricity supply to the territory.







