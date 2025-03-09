Pope showing gradual, mild improvement in hospital: Vatican

The ailing Pope Francis is showing a good response to therapy in a hospital in Rome, the Vatican said on Saturday.

"The prognosis remains guarded. This morning the Pope prayed in his chapel, while in the afternoon he alternated between resting and working," the Vatican said in a statement.

The clinical condition of the pontiff, age 88, has remained stable over the past few days, showing a positive response to treatment, it added.

"There is therefore a gradual, mild improvement."

"The Holy Father has been without a fever at all times. Breathing gas exchange has improved; results from blood chemistry and blood count examinations are stable."

The pontiff has been at Rome's Gemelli Hospital since Feb. 14.

He was elected Pope Benedict XVI's successor at age 76 on March 13, 2013, and took the name Francis.

- A string of health issues

This is the latest in a series of health challenges the pontiff has faced in recent years.

In 2022, he canceled planned trips to Africa due to knee problems, which have left him walking with a cane or using a wheelchair.

In March 2023, he was hospitalized in Rome with a respiratory infection. A few months later, he underwent abdominal surgery for a hernia.

Earlier this year, the Vatican reported that the pope fell in his quarters, slightly injuring his right arm.

However, the pontiff, born in Argentina in 1936, has struggled with health issues for much of his life.

At age 21, he had part of his lung removed due to life-threatening pneumonia and three cysts. He has said the ordeal inspired him to join the Jesuit order.









