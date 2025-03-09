China, Russia, Iran to conduct joint naval drill this month

China, Russia, and Iran will conduct a joint naval exercise this month near the Iranian port of Chabahar, China's Ministry of National Defense announced on Sunday.

The exercise, named Security Belt-2025, includes drills on striking maritime targets, damage control, as well as joint search and rescue, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The Chinese fleet includes a destroyer and a supply ship.

The drill aims to strengthen military mutual trust and foster pragmatic cooperation among the naval forces of the participating countries, the ministry said.

The development came days after US President Donald Trump sent a letter to Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, seeking to initiate dialogue on a nuclear deal.

Khamenei, for his part, dismissed the offer, accusing Washington of seeking even greater restrictions than in previous negotiations.









