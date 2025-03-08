News World Pro-Palestine marchers gather in Whitehall after police blocked rally

Police disruption of a planned pro-Palestine rally near the BBC's Broadcasting House in London prompted dozens of protesters to instead begin a march towards the Houses of Parliament on Saturday.

DPA WORLD Published March 08,2025

Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters began a march near the Houses of Parliament after a planned rally near the BBC's headquarters was blocked by police.



Protesters were planning to gather outside Broadcasting House in Portland Place, central London, on Saturday.



But police imposed conditions under the Public Order Act to prevent the rally from gathering there as it risked causing "serious disruption" to a nearby synagogue on a Saturday, the Jewish holy day, as congregants attended Shabbat services.



Organizers Palestine Pulse, XR for Palestine and others moved the protest to outside the prime minister's residence at Downing Street instead.



Dozens of protesters were at Parliament Square on Saturday and appeared to be showing support for a man who had scaled Elizabeth Tower, which houses Big Ben, from the edge of a police cordon.



The man, barefoot and holding a Palestine flag, has been perched on a ledge for more than seven hours, and has been spoken to by negotiators who were raised to his level on an aerial ladder platform.



Shouts of "Free Palestine" and "You Are A Hero" could be heard from a small group of supporters who were pinned behind the police cordon at Victoria Embankment.



Officers also imposed a condition on protest activity near Parliament Square to prevent serious disruption, the Metropolitan Police said.



Vehicles were still able to drive there but the pro-Palestine protesters were ordered to move from Bridge Street to Richmond Terrace.



Some of those protesters joined crowds on Whitehall and continued their demonstration into the afternoon.



