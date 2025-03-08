News World Group of European nations back Arab-led Gaza reconstruction plan

An Arab-drafted Gaza reconstruction plan gains support from key European nations as Germany, France, Italy, and the UK call it a 'realistic path.'

A Gaza Strip reconstruction plan, drafted by Arab nations, has gained backing from key European countries as the foreign ministers of Germany, France, Italy and Britain issued a joint statement calling it a "realistic path."



In the statement published on Saturday, the ministers said the proposal sets out "a realistic path to the reconstruction of Gaza and promises – if implemented – swift and sustainable improvement of the catastrophic living conditions for the Palestinians living in Gaza."



"Recovery and reconstruction efforts must be based upon a solid political and security framework acceptable to both Israelis and Palestinians, which provides long term peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians alike," it continued.



Egypt, which borders Gaza, is seeking international support for the approximately 90-page proposal, positioning it as an alternative to controversial ideas previously suggested by US President Donald Trump.



Trump has floated a vision of turning Gaza into a "Riviera of the Middle East" by "resettling" the roughly 2 million Palestinians who live there in Arab countries. Trump's remarks sparked outrage in the Arab world and beyond.



"We are clear that Hamas must neither govern Gaza nor be a threat to Israel any more," the statement read. At the same time, the ministers support a "central role" for the Palestinian Authority, which currently only governs the West Bank.



In conclusion, the ministers stated: "We urge all parties to build on the plan's merits as a starting point."



The Egyptian plan outlines a phased approach over five years, beginning with clearing the massive amounts of rubble in Gaza, followed by the construction of both temporary and permanent housing.



The estimated cost stands at around €50 billion ($54 billion), though funding commitments from Arab nations, international donors or institutions remain unclear.



The proposal also envisions a Palestinian technocratic body overseeing Gaza during an initial six-month transitional phase.



The ultimate goal is for the more moderate Palestinian Authority, led by President Mahmoud Abbas, to assume full control. However, Israel has repeatedly rejected this scenario.












