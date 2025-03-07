Trump sends letter to Iran’s Khamenei urging nuclear negotiations

US President Donald Trump said he sent a letter to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, urging negotiations to prevent the country from developing nuclear weapons.

Trump emphasized his preference for diplomacy over military action in his Wednesday letter, according to a preview of his interview with Fox Business Network.

"There are two ways Iran can be handled: militarily, or you make a deal," he said.

"I said I hope you're going to negotiate because it's going to be a lot better for Iran," Trump said, underlining he is not "looking to hurt" Iran.

The US president suggested he could make a deal that would be "just as good as if you won militarily."

He said the "other alternative" is that they have to do "something," because "you can't let them have a nuclear weapon," urging Tehran that military action would be a "terrible thing" for them.

Iran did not immediately comment on the letter or on Trump's proposals.

Earlier this week, Russia said it has agreed to help Trump work with Iran over its nuclear program.

Trump's comments come amid mixed signals from his administration on Iran. While he has vowed to reinstate "maximum pressure" on Tehran, he has also called for a "verified nuclear peace agreement."

The US withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, during Trump's first term, imposing aggressive sanctions and isolating Iran.

Last month, Khamenei said engaging with the US diplomatically is futile, stressing that negotiations have "no impact on resolving the country's problems."