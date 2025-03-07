News World Trump says Putin is currently 'doing what anybody else would do'

On a day when he threatened Moscow with sanctions over its heavy bombardment of Ukrainian positions, US President Donald Trump expressed understanding for Russian President Vladimir Putin's current approach in the Ukraine war.



"I actually think he's doing what anybody else would do," Trump said on Friday when asked whether Putin was taking advantage of the current suspension of US military aid to Kyiv.



"Probably anybody in that position would be doing that right now," the US president added.



Trump again emphasized his "good relationship" with Putin and claimed that the Russian president wants "to end the war," adding: "I think he's going to be more generous than he has to be."



Asked why his administration was no longer providing Ukraine with defence funds and what would happen when those funds ran out, Trump replied: "Because I have to know that they want to settle. I don't know that they want to settle. If they don't want to settle, we're out of there because we want them to settle. And I'm doing it to stop death."

















